Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2019: ERIC, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.48%

AAPL: +0.55%

IBM: -6.13%

CSCO: +0.77%

GOOG: +0.59%

Most technology giants were climbing pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Ericsson (ERIC), which was over 6% higher as it increased its sales target for 2020, helped by the strong momentum of the company's business, including 5G. For its Q3 results, the company said adjusted earnings were SEK6.5 billion ($666.1 million), compared with SEK3.8 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings on a per-share basis were not provided, which would have been comparable to the consensus estimate of SEK0.96 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was rallying by 2% after it reported Q3 diluted earnings of TWD3.90 per share, or $0.62 per ADR unit, compared with TWD3.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of TWD3.72.

(-) IBM (IBM) was declining by more than 6% as it reported Q3 earnings of $2.68 per share, a decline from the $3.42 per share posted in the year-ago quarter and just ahead of the analyst consensus of $2.66 per share on Capital IQ. Total revenue for the quarter was $18.0 billion, a decline from the $18.75 billion recorded in last year's Q3 and below the Street view of $18.22 billion.

