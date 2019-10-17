Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2019: CMTL,LLNW,TTCO,IBM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.43%

AAPL +0.35%

IBM -5.43%

CSCO +0.45%

GOOG +0.77%

Technology stocks still were mostly lower in late trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 sinking over 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was scratching out a nearly 0.2% advance.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was 2.5% higher in Thursday trading after the networking equipment company said its Comtech EF Data subsidiary received a $1.6 million order for its DMD2050E satellite modems from an unnamed European defense ministry. The customer plans to deploy the modems to upgrade its existing network of teleports in Europe and the Caribbean, boosting operational data rates and embedded encryption and information throughput adaptation capabilities. The order was recorded during the company's current Q1 ending Oct. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Limelight Networks (LLNW) rose almost 20% on Thursday after the company reported a 4% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to $51.3 million and topping the $49.9 million Capital IQ consensus. Excluding one-time items, the internet content delivery company earned $0.01 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, matching analyst estimates.

(+) Technical Communications (TCCO) finished up 5% after the networking equipment company late Wednesday said it received a continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select market through Dec. 13 following a hearings panel decision on Monday. In order to regain compliance after the Dec. 13 deadline the company will need to file its Form 10-K annual report showing $500,000 or more in yearly net income from continuing operations.

(-) IBM (IBM) declined more than 5% after the company reported a 4% slide in Q3 revenue compared with the same quarter last year to $18.0 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus.

