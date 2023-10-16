News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/16/2023: STRM

October 16, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up almost 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.2%.

In company news, Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) shares sank past 68% after saying it replaced its chief executive and chief financial officer and would cut 24% of staff.

Indie Semiconductor (INDI) jumped almost 18% after it said Monday it expects Q3 revenue of more than $60 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $60 million.

Ault Alliance (AULT) shares were sliding 10% after the company said that it has entered into an agreement with a related party to restructure $17.5 million of liabilities.

