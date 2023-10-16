News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/16/2023: SNAP, ETWO, STRM, INDI

October 16, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Tech stocks rose in late Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.6%.

In corporate news, Snap's (SNAP) shares jumped 12%. The company is expected to surpass Wall Street's 2024 daily active user estimate with over 475 million daily active users, according to media reports.

E2open Parent's (ETWO) shares surged almost 22% after Elliott Investment Management reported a 13.8% stake in the company.

Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) shares sank past 66% after saying it replaced its chief executive and chief financial officer and would cut 24% of staff.

Indie Semiconductor (INDI) jumped almost 18% after it said Monday it expects Q3 revenue of more than $60 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $60 million.

