Technology Sector Update for 10/16/2023: PCTI, APH, AAPL, MTEK, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.3% higher while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up nearly 2% recently.

PCTEL (PCTI) was rallying more than 47% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Amphenol (APH) in an all-cash deal worth roughly $139.7 million.

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 15 is seeing lower sales in China as demand in the country remains weak and rivals like Huawei Technologies begin to outsell the US phone brand, Bloomberg reported. Apple was 0.6% lower pre-bell.

Maris-Tech (MTEK) was up more than 3%, offsetting losses from Friday that followed its announcement of a notice from Nasdaq, indicating it was no longer in compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.