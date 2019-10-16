Technology Sector Update for 10/16/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.58%

AAPL: -0.32%

IBM: -0.04%

CSCO: Flat

GOOG: -0.08%

Top technology stocks were trading flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Tech Data (TECD), which was up 11% after a Reuters report said Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to acquire the Florida-based distributor of IT products and services, for nearly $5 billion.

(-) Pinterest (PINS), was down almost 2% after a Bloomberg News report on Wednesday said the company's shares owned by an unnamed pre-IPO shareholder were put up for sale in block trade by Goldman Sachs (GS).

