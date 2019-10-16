Technology Sector Update for 10/16/2019: CMTL,TECD,APO,MU

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.22%

AAPL -0.63%

IBM -0.92%

CSCO +0.49%

GOOG -0.15%

Technology stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 falling almost 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping nearly 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was narrowly higher after the networking equipment company Wednesday said its PST Corp subsidiary has received $7 million in new orders from a domestic prime contractor for its high-power radio frequency amplifiers.

In other sector news:

(+) Tech Data (TECD) climbed more than 14% following a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the mattter, that Apollo Global Management (APO) is preparing to offer around $130 per share - or nearly $5 billion overall - to buy out the IT products and services company.

(-) Micron Technology (MU) declined nearly 2% on Wednesday after a regulatory filing showed board member Patrick Byrne late last week sold 23,264 shares of the chipmaker's stock, reducing his overall stake to 97,739 shares.

