Technology Sector Update for 10/15/2021: SPCE,SYTA,SQSP

Technology stocks were moderately higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 0.5% each.

In company news, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) dropped more than 15% after postponing its first commercial space flights until late next year late Thursday for upgrades to its VMS Eve and VSS Unity space planes after a recent laboratory test identified a "possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints," according to the company's statement.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) slumped almost 18% after the wireless networking equipment company said its fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net loss widened to $3.9 million from $627,000 a year earlier as revenue plunged more than 83% to $357,000. Analyst estimates were not available.

Squarespace (SQSP) rose 4.4% after a Piper Sandler upgrade of the online development tools company's stock to overweight from neutral.

