Technology Sector Update for 10/15/2021: DLB,VZ,SPCE,SYTA,SQSP

Technology stocks added to the midday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Dolby Laboratories (DLB) was hanging on to a narrow afternoon gain, rising 0.5% shortly before Friday's closing, after the audio and imaging technology company said Robert Park will succeed Lewis Chew as chief financial officer when Chew retires on Dec. 31. Park joins Dolby from Verizon's (VZ) BlueJeans video conferencing unit, where he also was CFO.

Squarespace (SQSP) rose 5% after a Piper Sandler upgrade of the online development tools company's stock to overweight from neutral.

Among decliners, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) dropped nearly 17% after postponing its first commercial space flights until late next year late Thursday for upgrades to its VMS Eve and VSS Unity space planes after a recent laboratory test identified a "possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints," according to the company's statement.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) slumped almost 19% after the wireless networking equipment company said its fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net loss widened to $3.9 million from $627,000 a year earlier as revenue plunged more than 83% to $357,000. Analyst estimates were not available.

