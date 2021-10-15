Technology Sector Update for 10/15/2021: DCT, CRSR, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.32% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.65% higher in recent trading.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) was slumping by more than 19% after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share. That result was the same as was registered in the prior-year period and matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) was down more than 6% after saying it expects Q3 revenue of about $391 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are projecting $485.2 million. The company also lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 to between $1.83 billion and $1.93 billion from the prior guidance of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is planning to build a specialty technology fab in Japan, with production targeted to start in May 2024, Chief Executive C.C. Wei confirmed during the chipmaker's Q3 earnings call. Taiwan Semiconductor was over 2% higher in recent trading.

