Technology Sector Update for 10/15/2019: SOL, WIT, BKI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.41%

AAPL: +0.37%

IBM: +0.32%

CSCO: +0.33%

GOOG: +0.46%

Top technology stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Renesola (SOL), which was up more than 4% after the solar products manufacturer sharply raised its Q3 forecasts for revenue and gross margin. The company now expects revenue of $55 million to $60 million, substantially higher than its previous guidance of $15 million to $20 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Wipro (WIT) was advancing by over 1% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of 4.29 Indian rupees ($0.06) per diluted share, compared with INR3.14 in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of INR3.84 per share.

(=) Black Knight (BKI) was flat after saying it received two patents that have a 20-year exclusivity period each from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

