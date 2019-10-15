Technology Sector Update for 10/15/2019: SEDG,SOL,ZEN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.38%

AAPL -0.01%

IBM +0.71%

CSCO +0.64%

GOOG +1.87%

Technology stocks were posting large gains on Tuesday, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing more than 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 2.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was falling more than 5% in afternoon trade. S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday said the Israeli direct current inverter manufacturer will replace International Speedway (ISCA) in the S&P MidCap 400 index on Friday, Oct. 18, following the acquisition of Speedway by Nascar Holdings.

In other sector news:

(+) Renesola (SOL) rallied Tuesday, climbing 15%, after the solar power company raised its Q3 revenue outlook, now projecting between $55 million to $60 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with its prior forecast range of just $15 million to $20 million. Analysts, on average, have been looking for Renesola to generate $20.5 million in Q3 revenue.

(-) Zendesk (ZEN) slid 4.5% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its price target for the software development firm by $6 to $100 a share and reiterated its outperform stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.