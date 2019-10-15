Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/15/2019: MRCY,SEDG,SOL,ZEN,ISCA

Technology stocks have maintained their Tuesday advance, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising just over 2.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Mercury Systems (MRCY) was fractionally higher in late Tuesday trading after the avionics and custom electronics manufacturer announced a $15 million investment to expand its microelectronics business. The added money will support the production of more specialized, secure and automated radio-frequency and mixed-signal microelectronic components. It also marks one of the first times a commercial company has participated in the US Department of Defense's Electronic Resurgence Initiative.

In other sector news:

(+) Renesola (SOL) rallied Tuesday, climbing nearly 12%, after the solar power company raised its Q3 revenue outlook, now projecting between $55 million to $60 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with its prior forecast range of just $15 million to $20 million. Analysts, on average, have been looking for Renesola to generate $20.5 million in Q3 revenue.

(-) SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was falling nearly 5% in afternoon trade. S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday said the Israeli direct current inverter manufacturer will replace International Speedway (ISCA) in the S&P MidCap 400 index on Friday, Oct. 18, following the acquisition of Speedway by Nascar Holdings.

(-) Zendesk (ZEN) fell over 5% after RBC Capital Markets Tuesday lowered its price target for the software development firm by $6 to $100 a share and reiterated its outperform stock rating.

