Technology Sector Update for 10/14/2022: VSAT,SYTA,LASE

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 3.4% this afternoon.

In company news, ViaSat (VSAT) slid 0.8% after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority concluded the company's proposed buyout of privately held Inmarsat may substantially reduce competition in the satellite-services market and referred the transaction for a phase 2 investigation. ViaSat said it remains confident it can demonstrate how customers will benefit from the deal while improving in-flight connectivity for operators, airlines and passengers.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) still was 4.7% higher, easing from a more than 13% opening gain for the Canadian cellular communications company, after late Thursday pricing a $4 million direct offering of 17.4 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $0.23 per share, representing a nearly 47% premium over its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy another share at $0.23 per share.

Laser Photonics (LASE) raced to a 13% advance after Friday saying it has started an "aggressive" hiring campaign amid "explosive growth" in sales leads and customer inquiries for the laser cleaning technologies company since its initial public offering of stock on Sept. 30. In addition to expanding its sales team, the company also is looking to hire more marketing, operations and engineering personnel to drive continued growth, it said.

