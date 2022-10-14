Technology Sector Update for 10/14/2022: DQ, JG, VSAT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 1.2% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1.4% recently.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was climbing past 4% after saying its Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo subsidiaries received a polysilicon supply contract from Shuangliang Silicon Materials for the latter's solar wafer business.

Aurora Mobile (JG) was nearly 4% higher after it launched EngageLab, an overseas messaging service platform.

ViaSat (VSAT) and Inmarsat said they will work with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority to show the "customer benefits" of their planned merger after the regulator referred the deal to a phase 2 investigation. ViaSat shares were inactive pre-bell.

