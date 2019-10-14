Technology Sector Update for 10/14/2019: YNDX, GOOG, GOOGL, DOX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.07%

AAPL: -0.17%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: -0.15%

GOOG: -0.19%

Technology giants were mostly declining pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Yandex (YNDX), which was more than 2% higher, recovering from a slump after Bloomberg reported on a Kremlin-backed draft law that seeks to restrict foreign ownership of the internet company and other tech firms in Russia on grounds of national security.

In other sector news:

(-) The US Justice Department's antitrust division is launching an in-depth review of the proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of Looker Data Sciences by Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. Alphabet was lower in recent trading.

(=) Amdocs (DOX) was unchanged after announcing that it will provide Dutch telecom firm VodafoneZiggo with its network function virtualization product for deploying virtual cloud networks.

