Technology Sector Update for 10/14/2019: FB,BKNG,VNET,BABA,SOL,DOX,EBAY,V,MA

Technology stocks still were little changed this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Facebook (FB) was narrowly lower in late afternoon trade after Booking Holdings (BKNG) said it was dropping out of the social network's Libra Association, joining a growing string of former partners in recent days to abandon the company's controversial cryptocurrency project. Booking, which runs the Booking.com, OpenTable and Kayak websites, confirmed its decision in an interview Monday on CNBC. eBay (EBAY), Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Stripe and Mercado Pago last week also stepped away from the Libra project amid rising scrutiny from certain elected officials in the US and other countries.

In other sector news:

(+) 21Vianet Group (VNET) climbed 15.5% after the Chinese internet firm said it was selected by Alibaba (BABA) to deploy internet data center services for one of the e-commerce giants' projects in eastern China. The project is slated for completion and delivery during the first half of 2020 and generating around RMB1.6 billion in revenue for 21Vianet.

(+) Renesola (SOL) rose more than 3% after the Chinese solar-energy company said it was selling a portfolio of 24 solar plants in Hungary with a combined capacity of 13.9 megawatts to solar investment company Obton for an undisclosed price.

(-) Amdocs (DOX) declined fractionally on Monday. The software firm said it will provide Dutch telecom firm VodafoneZiggo with its network function virtualization equipment for deploying virtual cloud networks. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

