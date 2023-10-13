Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2023: SGH, CMTL, SASI, EH

Tech stocks declined late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 2.7%.

In corporate news, Smart Global Holdings (SGH) shares dropped nearly 44% as Stifel cut its price target on the company after lower-than-expected fiscal Q4 results.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) will sell its power systems technology product line to Stellant Systems for up to $40 million in cash. Comtech shares rose almost 24%.

Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) shares more than doubled after the company agreed to acquire travel technology company NextTrip.

EHang (EH) shares jumped 19% after the company said the Civil Aviation Administration of China granted a type certificate for the company's passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle system.

