News & Insights

Technology
SGH

Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2023: SGH, CMLT, EH

October 13, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were up slightly pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.2% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.1%.

In company news, SMART Global Holdings (SGH) plunged nearly 30% a day after reporting fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier, and net sales of $316.7 million, down from $362.5 million a year earlier.

EHang Holdings (EH) was up 55% after saying that the Civil Aviation Administration of China has granted the type certificate for the company's passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle system.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) will sell its power systems technology product line to Stellant Systems for up to $40 million in cash, the two companies said Thursday. Comtech shares rose nearly 18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGH
EH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.