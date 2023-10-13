Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2023: SGH, CMLT, EH

Technology stocks were up slightly pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.2% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.1%.

In company news, SMART Global Holdings (SGH) plunged nearly 30% a day after reporting fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier, and net sales of $316.7 million, down from $362.5 million a year earlier.

EHang Holdings (EH) was up 55% after saying that the Civil Aviation Administration of China has granted the type certificate for the company's passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle system.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) will sell its power systems technology product line to Stellant Systems for up to $40 million in cash, the two companies said Thursday. Comtech shares rose nearly 18%.

