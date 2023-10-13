News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2023: MSFT, ATVI, NVDA, INTC, TSM, QCOM, SASI, EH

October 13, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks declined Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.6%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) said Friday it completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which will become the company's wholly owned subsidiary. Microsoft shares dropped 1.1%.

Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Qualcomm (QCOM) shares fell following a Reuters report Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to tighten rules on shipments of artificial intelligence chips to China.

Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) shares more than doubled after the company agreed to buy NextTrip, a Florida-based travel technology company.

EHang (EH) shares jumped 21% after the company said the Civil Aviation Administration of China granted a type certificate for the company's passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI
NVDA
INTC
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.