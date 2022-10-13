Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2022: WKEY, DCT, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 3%.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was up 17% in value after saying it has entered into a partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces aimed to develop data security, the interconnection of objects or communication links based on a group of small satellites.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) was 4.5% higher after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.03 per share, up from $0.02 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) posted Q3 earnings of 10.83 New Taiwan dollars ($0.34) per diluted share, up from NT$6.03 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected NT$10.33. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.