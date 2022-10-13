Technology
WKEY

Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2022: WKEY, DCT, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 3%.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was up 17% in value after saying it has entered into a partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces aimed to develop data security, the interconnection of objects or communication links based on a group of small satellites.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) was 4.5% higher after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.03 per share, up from $0.02 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) posted Q3 earnings of 10.83 New Taiwan dollars ($0.34) per diluted share, up from NT$6.03 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected NT$10.33. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WKEYDCTTSMXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular