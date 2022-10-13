Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2022: TSM, LASE, KO, BKTI

Technology stocks were advancing on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) rose 5% after the chipmaker reported Q3 net income and revenue topping year-ago levels and analyst estimates. It earned 10.83 New Taiwan dollars ($0.34) per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, up from NT$6.03 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased almost 48% to NT$613.14 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting NT$10.33 per share and NT$607.97 billion, respectively.

Laser Photonics (LASE) gained more than 42% after Thursday saying Coca-Cola (KO) is now using its handheld laser cleaning system at its production facilities.

BK Technologies (BKTI) was sinking 2.2% this afternoon, giving back an early 3.5% gain, that followed the networking equipment company saying it received a $1.6 million purchase order from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for its BKR 5000 portable radio.

