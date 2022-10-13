Technology Sector Update for 10/13/2022: AMAT,TSM,LASE,KO,BKTI

Technology stocks continued their Thursday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Applied Materials (AMAT) closed 4.5% higher this afternoon, overcoming a nearly 7% decline to a 27-month low earlier Thursday, after the semiconductor equipment supplier scaled back its Q4 earnings and revenue forecasts following the US government introducing new export regulations on the sale of chipmaking technology to China. It now sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $6.15 billion to $6.65 billion, down from its prior outlook expecting between $6.25 billion to $7.05 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $6.67 billion in Q4 revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) rose 4.2% after the chipmaker reported Q3 net income and revenue topping year-ago levels and analyst estimates. It earned 10.83 New Taiwan dollars ($0.34) per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, up from NT$6.03 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased almost 48% year-over-year to NT$613.14 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting NT$10.33 per share and NT$607.97 billion, respectively.

Laser Photonics (LASE) gained more than 41% after Thursday saying Coca-Cola (KO) is now using its handheld laser cleaning system at its production facilities.

Among decliners, BK Technologies (BKTI) fell 2.2%, giving back an early 3.5% gain, that followed the networking equipment company saying it received a $1.6 million purchase order from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for its BKR 5000 portable radio.

