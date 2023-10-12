News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2023: INFY, TSM, GOOG

October 12, 2023 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks edged higher Thursday afternoon, paring earlier gains, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.3%.

In company news, Infosys (INFY) shares fell 6.4% after the Indian digital service provider trimmed the top end of its fiscal 2024 revenue growth outlook.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) plans to make 6-nanometer chips at a second facility that will be built at the company's Kumamoto site in Japan, Nikkei reported Thursday. Its shares rose 0.4%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google is set to formally oppose the EU's threat to break up the company's ad business, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Alphabet shares fell 1.1%.

