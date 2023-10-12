News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2023: INFY, BSQR, EVLV, XLK, XSD

October 12, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was slightly declining and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.6% higher recently.

Infosys (INFY) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, flat with a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.18.

Bsquare (BSQR) was rallying by over 49% after it agreed to be acquired by Kontron America for $38 million.

Evolv Technologies Holdings (EVLV) said it has appointed Jay Muelhoefer as chief commercial officer, effective Thursday. Evolv was over 7% higher pre-bell.

