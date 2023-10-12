Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2023: BSQR, SIDU, GMM, INFY

Tech stocks edged higher late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.4%.

In corporate news, Bsquare (BSQR) shares soared 48% after the company said late Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by Kontron America for $38 million.

Sidus Space (SIDU) shares fell 20% after the company announced a registered direct offering of 2,000 shares of its series A convertible preferred stock and a concurrent issuance of unregistered warrants in a private placement.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) said Thursday it closed an initial public offering of 1.2 million shares at $5 apiece for total gross proceeds of $6 million. Its shares dropped past 6.7%.

Infosys (INFY) shares fell 6.5% after the Indian digital service provider trimmed the top end of its fiscal 2024 revenue growth outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.