News & Insights

Technology
BSQR

Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2023: BSQR, SIDU, GMM, INFY

October 12, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks edged higher late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.4%.

In corporate news, Bsquare (BSQR) shares soared 48% after the company said late Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by Kontron America for $38 million.

Sidus Space (SIDU) shares fell 20% after the company announced a registered direct offering of 2,000 shares of its series A convertible preferred stock and a concurrent issuance of unregistered warrants in a private placement.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) said Thursday it closed an initial public offering of 1.2 million shares at $5 apiece for total gross proceeds of $6 million. Its shares dropped past 6.7%.

Infosys (INFY) shares fell 6.5% after the Indian digital service provider trimmed the top end of its fiscal 2024 revenue growth outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSQR
SIDU
GMM
INFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.