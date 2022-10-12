Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2022: SPWR, GM, INTC, TWTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.26% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.14% recently.

SunPower (SPWR) was slightly higher after the company and General Motors (GM) said they plan to develop a new home energy system, with GM also naming SunPower as a preferred electric vehicle charger installation provider and its exclusive solar provider.

Intel (INTC) is considering laying off potentially thousands of employees as early as this month to reduce costs following a decline in demand for personal computer processors, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. Intel was marginally advancing in recent market activity.

Twitter (TWTR) is considering other content moderation options besides permanent bans for users who commit lesser offenses, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Twitter was slightly gaining recently.

