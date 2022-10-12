Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2022: KNBE,ONDS,WIT

Technology stocks were hanging on narrow gains Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, KnowBe4 (KNBE) gained almost 13% after the software-as-a-service company Wednesday agreed to a $4.6 billion buyout proposal from Vista Equity Partners, with the private-equity investors paying $24.90 in cash for each KnowBe4 share, representing a 15.3% premium over its last closing price.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) was fractionally higher, rising 0.1%, after the networking equipment company Wednesday said it received a new order for its wireless communications system from an unnamed "major defense contractor." Financial terms also were not disclosed.

Wipro (WIT) slid 4% after the Indian IT-services company reported a per-share profit and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30 trailing analyst forecasts and it also guided Q3 revenue below Street views. Q2 net income fell to 4.85 rupees per share from 5.35 rupees during the same quarter in 2021 while revenue increased nearly 15% to 225.4 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Wipro to post EPS of 5.14 on 226.04 billion rupees in revenue, according to Visible Alpha polling.

