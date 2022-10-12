Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2022: INFA, MSFT, KNBE, ONDS, WIT

Technology stocks were edging higher Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Informatica (INFA) was rising 2.8% in late trade, rebounding from a more than 1% mid-morning slide, after the data management company said it was selected by Microsoft (MSFT) to be an initial partner for the tech giant's intelligent data platform ecosystem. Microsoft shares were 0.4% higher this afternoon.

KnowBe4 (KNBE) gained almost 13% after the software-as-a-service company Wednesday agreed to a $4.6 billion buyout proposal from Vista Equity Partners, with the private-equity investors paying $24.90 in cash for each KnowBe4 share, representing a 15.3% premium over its last closing price.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) was nearly 1% higher after the networking equipment company Wednesday said it received an order for its wireless communications system from an unnamed "major defense contractor." Financial terms also were not disclosed.

Wipro (WIT) slid 3.9% after the Indian IT-services company reported a per-share profit and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30 trailing analyst forecasts and it also guided Q3 IT services revenue below Street views.

