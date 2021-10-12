Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/12/2021: IBM, HPE, E, ACN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.67%.

IBM (IBM) launched the new Environmental Intelligence Suite, a service-as-a-software solution for managing weather and climate risks. IBM was marginally higher in recent trading.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) said it has provided its GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to upgrade Eni's (E) HPC4 supercomputer used in research for new energy sources. Hewlett Packard was slightly advancing recently.

Accenture (ACN) was unchanged after announcing an agreement to acquire artificial intelligence and analytics firm Bridgei2i, which is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with additional offices in the US and Australia.

