Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2023: ETWO, PERF, WMT, SNX, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was gaining 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently up 0.2%.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) was slipping past 22% after it reported a fiscal Q2 revenue of $158.5 million, down from $160.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $159.7 million.

Perfect (PERF) was up 7% after saying it will collaborate with Walmart (WMT) to launch a virtual makeup try-on feature on Walmart's iOS application.

TD SYNNEX (SNX) was over 2% lower after saying a secondary offering of about 6.8 million of the company's shares by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and other stockholders has been priced.

