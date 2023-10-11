News & Insights

Technology
ETWO

Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2023: ETWO, PERF, WMT, SNX, XLK, XSD

October 11, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was gaining 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently up 0.2%.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) was slipping past 22% after it reported a fiscal Q2 revenue of $158.5 million, down from $160.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $159.7 million.

Perfect (PERF) was up 7% after saying it will collaborate with Walmart (WMT) to launch a virtual makeup try-on feature on Walmart's iOS application.

TD SYNNEX (SNX) was over 2% lower after saying a secondary offering of about 6.8 million of the company's shares by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and other stockholders has been priced.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETWO
PERF
WMT
SNX
XLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.