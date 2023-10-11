Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2023: ERIC, ASTR, ETWO, TSM

Tech stocks were advancing late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.5%.

In company news, Ericsson (ERIC) said Wednesday it will record a non-cash impairment charge of 32 billion Swedish kronas ($2.93 billion) in Q3. Its shares dropped 3%.

Astra Space (ASTR) is considering selling a majority stake in its in-space propulsion business, among other strategic sale options, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday. Its shares tumbled almost 24%.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) plunged nearly 50% after it reported a fiscal Q2 revenue of $158.5 million, down from $160.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $159.7 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is expected to get another one-year waiver from the US to maintain production in China, The Wall Street Journal reported. The shares were up 1%.

