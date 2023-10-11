News & Insights

Technology
ASTR

Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2023: ASTR, ETWO, TSM

October 11, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.3%.

In company news, Astra Space (ASTR) is considering selling a majority stake in its in-space propulsion business, among other strategic sale options, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday. Its shares tumbled 23%.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) plunged over 47% after it reported a fiscal Q2 revenue of $158.5 million, down from $160.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $159.7 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is expected to get another one-year waiver from the US to maintain production in China, The Wall Street Journal reported. The shares were up 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASTR
ETWO
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.