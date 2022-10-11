Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2022: ZS,LAZR,FORG,LASE

Technology stocks extended their Tuesday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3% this afternoon.

In company news, Zscaler (ZS) slumped 5.4% after the cloud security company late Monday said Amit Sinha will step down as president on Oct. 21 to become CEO at a privately held technology firm.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) declined 4.1% after Goldman Sachs Tuesday cut its price target for the autonomous-driving sensors and software firm by $2 to $7 and reiterated its neutral rating for the company's stock.

ForgeRock (FORG) gained more than 48% after the identity and access management company agreed to a $2.3 billion buyout offer from private-equity investor firm Thoma Bravo, which will pay $23.25 in cash for each ForgeRock share, or roughly 53% over Monday's closing price.

Laser Photonics (LASE) rallied Tuesday, climbing nearly 56%, after the laser-blasting company said it received an order from the US Navy for its LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine maintenance, repair and operations.

