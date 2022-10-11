Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2022: PRFT, ASX, KLAC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.4% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping 1.4% recently.

Perficient (PRFT) was 5% lower after saying it has acquired Ameex Technologies, a digital experience consultancy with offshore operations in India and revenue of about $19 million.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) was retreating by more than 4% even after it reported net revenue of 66.65 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.18 billion) in September, up from NT$53.74 billion a year earlier.

KLA (KLAC) was down 2.8% after Reuters reported that the company has stopped offering some supplies and services to customers based in China to comply with recent US regulations.

