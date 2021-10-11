Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2021: AZPN,EMR,RUN,CLBT

Technology stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday rising 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Aspen Technology (AZPN) rose 8.9% after the asset optimization software firm Monday said it was merging with Emerson Electric's (EMR) industrial and geological simulation software businesses, with investors receiving $87 in cash and 0.42 of a share of the new company's stock for each of their Aspen shares. The deal values Aspen at $160 per share, or about 13% above its last closing price. Emerson shares were 1.3% lower this afternoon.

Sunrun (RUN) climbed 6.3% after Monday saying it increased its non-recourse warehouse lending facility by $1 billion in added borrowing capacity to $1.8 billion, with the new loan package cutting its yearly interest cost by 50 basis points from current levels.

Cellebrite (CLBT) was fractionally higher after the data collection and analytics company Monday said it was acquiring open-source intelligence firm Digital Clues in a bid to strengthen its digital intelligence platform and expand its footprint within the law enforcement community. Financial terms were not disclosed.

