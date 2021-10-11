Technology
AZPN

Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2021: AZPN, EMR, ONDS, VZIO, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping in Monday's premarket activity. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.54% lower, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.46%.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) was gaining more than 4% it and Emerson Electric (EMR) said they have agreed to create a new industrial software company by combining Emerson's industrial software businesses, OSI and the Geological Simulation Software business, with Aspen. Emerson will contribute $6 billion in cash to the new company in return for a 55% stake in it, with Aspen shareholders owning the remaining 45%.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) was nearly 3% higher after saying its American Robotics unit has entered into a partnership with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies provider Dnyam.AI.

Vizio Technology (VZIO) said Chief Technology Officer Bill Baxter has notified the company of his intention to resign, but the effective date has not yet been determined. Vizio Technology was up more than 1% in recent activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZPN EMR ONDS VZIO XLK

Latest Technology Videos

    Some of the Ways Video Is Changing How Business Is Being Done

    Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Smith discusses some of the ways video is changing how business is being done and key themes from Brightcove PLAY.

    5 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular