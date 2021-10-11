Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2021: AZPN, EMR, ONDS, VZIO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Monday's premarket activity. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.54% lower, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.46%.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) was gaining more than 4% it and Emerson Electric (EMR) said they have agreed to create a new industrial software company by combining Emerson's industrial software businesses, OSI and the Geological Simulation Software business, with Aspen. Emerson will contribute $6 billion in cash to the new company in return for a 55% stake in it, with Aspen shareholders owning the remaining 45%.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) was nearly 3% higher after saying its American Robotics unit has entered into a partnership with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies provider Dnyam.AI.

Vizio Technology (VZIO) said Chief Technology Officer Bill Baxter has notified the company of his intention to resign, but the effective date has not yet been determined. Vizio Technology was up more than 1% in recent activity.

