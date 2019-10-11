Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2019: SAP,WORK,CRWD

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.83%

AAPL +2.00%

IBM +1.64%

CSCO +1.50%

GOOG +1.22%

Technology stocks were posting outsized gains this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 2.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SAP SE (SAP) climbed more than 10% on Friday after the German software giant reported better-than-expected revenue for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, rising 13% over year-ago levels to EUR6.81 billion and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for EUR6.68 billion in quarterly sales. Basic earnings grew to EUR1.30 per share from EUR1.14 per share last year, matching the analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) was more than 4% higher after late Thursday saying more than 12 million people were actively using its communications platform every day during September, up 37% over year-ago levels. There also were over 6 million paid seats last month, it said.

(-) CrowdStrike (CRWD) fell over fractionally after Goldman Sachs Friday lowered its investment recommendation for the cybersecurity company to sell from neutral and lowered its price target for the company's shares by $17 to $66 apiece.

