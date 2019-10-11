Technology Sector Update for 10/11/2019: DPW, SAP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.96%

AAPL: +1.22%

IBM: +1.16%

CSCO: +1.19%

GOOG: +1.10%

Technology heavyweights were gaining in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) DPW Holdings (DPW), which was advancing more than 12% after saying the US Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York confirmed the plan of reorganization submitted by CBCS Washington Street with its chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this week.

(+) SAP (SAP) was gaining more than 8% in value as it reported a preliminary Q3 adjusted profit of EUR1.30 ($1.43) per share, up from EUR1.14 per share in the prior-year period. Separately, SAP named Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein as co-chief executive officers, effective immediately, succeeding Bill McDermott, who has decided not to renew his contract.

(+) Infosys (INFY) was almost 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings that missed but revenue that topped Wall Street expectations, while raising its FY20 revenue guidance. GAAP EPS was $0.13 for the three months ended Sept. 30, flat with the year-ago period. That trailed the $0.14 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

