Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2023: SRT, INTZ, MOB, GMM, BK

Tech stocks were advancing late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.3%.

In company news, Startek (SRT) shares jumped 29% after it said Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by funds managed by Capital Square Partners for $4.30 per share in cash.

Intrusion (INTZ) shares soared almost 26.3% after it said Tuesday it has received a $5 million contract from an undisclosed large telecom company to provide its Shield technology for data centers.

Mobilicom (MOB) shares jumped nearly 35.2%. Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and related entities increased their holding of Mobilicom shares to more than 1 billion shares, the bank said in a regulatory filing late Monday.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) shares were up 1.% in their Nasdaq trading debut on Tuesday.

