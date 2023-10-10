News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2023: INTZ, MOB, GMM, BK

October 10, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.2%.

In company news, Intrusion (INTZ) shares soared more than 54% after it said Tuesday it has received a $5 million contract from an undisclosed large telecom company to provide its Shield technology for data centers.

Mobilicom shares jumped 23%. Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and related entities increased their holding of Mobilicom shares to more than 1 billion shares as of Oct. 5, the bank said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) shares were down 0.6% in their Nasdaq trading debut on Tuesday.

