Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2023: COHR, PWFL, MIXT, U, XLK, XSD

October 10, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slightly lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.2%.

Coherent (COHR) was up nearly 12% in value after saying DENSO and Mitsubishi Electric agreed to invest $500 million each in its silicon carbide business following a strategic review process for the division in May.

PowerFleet (PWFL) and MiX Telematics (MIXT) said they have agreed to merge into a single internet of things software-as-a-service provider. MiX Telematics was rallying past 11% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Unity Software (U) on Monday announced the retirement of John Riccitiello as president, chairman, and chief executive officer. The company's shares were over 4% higher pre-bell Tuesday.

