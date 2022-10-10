Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2022: PLTR,FIVN,OMQS,SOBR,MSFT,AMZN

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3.0% this afternoon after the White House late Friday released new rules intended to block selected US chip exports to Chinese companies.

In company news, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) slid nearly 1%, reversing a narrow early advance that followed the intelligence and cybersecurity software firm Monday saying its federal cloud service has received an Impact Level 6 provisional authorization from the US Department of Defense, allowing the company to grow its cloud service to include a new secret region. Palantir is one of only three companies to receive the IL6 designation for its cloud offerings, joining Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) Web Services.

Five9 (FIVN) fell more than 25% after saying CEO Rowan Trollope resigned to become the chief executive at a pre-IPO company in another industry, upstaging the call center software-as-a-service firm Monday also raising its Q3 earnings and revenue forecasts above analyst expectations. Board chairman and former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who stepped down in 2017 while he was being treated for cancer, returns to succeed Trollope on Nov. 28.

OmniQ (OMQS) slid 2.5%. The software company Monday said its Dangot Computers subsidiary has secured a $10 million, five-year contract to supply Israel's Ministry of Health with its Intelligent Healthcare Carts for use at more than 20 hospitals in the country.

SOBR Safe (SOBR) surged nearly 17% after saying a New York-area substance compliance firm made an initial multi-unit purchase of its SOBRcheck alcohol detection and identity verification system to test groundcrews and onboard personnel in the air, train and global shipping industries.

