Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2022: FIVN, OMQS, SOBR

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 4.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Five9 (FIVN) fell more than 23% after saying CEO Rowan Trollope resigned to become the chief executive at a pre-IPO company in another industry, upstaging the call center software-as-a-service firm Monday also raising its Q3 earnings and revenue forecasts above analyst expectations. Board chairman and former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who stepped down in 2017 while he was being treated for cancer, returns to succeed Trollope on Nov. 28.

OmniQ (OMQS) slid 2.5%. The software company Monday said its Dangot Computers subsidiary has secured a $10 million, five-year contract to supply Israel's Ministry of Health with its Intelligent Healthcare Carts for use at more than 20 hospitals in the country.

SOBR Safe (SOBR) surged 24% after saying a New York-area substance compliance firm made an initial multi-unit purchase of its SOBRcheck alcohol detection and identity verification system to test groundcrews and onboard personnel in the air, train and global shipping industries.

