Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2022: ARQQ

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.07% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.11% recently.

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) and Sovereign Cloud Australia said over the weekend they have launched a quantum-safe encryption service. Arqit Quantum was climbing past 2% recently.

Exela Technologies (XELA) was up more than 9% after saying its European business, XBP Europe, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with blank-check company CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE), with the deal valuing XBP Europe at an enterprise value of $220 million.

