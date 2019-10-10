Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2019: ENPH,SWKS,ALTR

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks rose Thursday, led by chipmakers, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a nearly 1.8% gain.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose nearly 2% after the company said residential solar installation company Venture Solar is using its microverters and other home energy management products as the residential solar installation firm expands its service territory into Connecticut and Massachusetts from New York City and Long Island. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) climbed more than 4% after Cowen & Co upgraded the specialty chipmaker to outperform from market perform.

(+) Altair Engineering (ALTR) was narrowly higher again this afternoon, giving back most of a mid-morning 2% advance. The cloud and software services company Thursday announced its acquisition of South Korean software firm Polliwog Co, which provides electronic design automation software to the electronics industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

