Technology
ADTN

Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2019: ADTN, TSM, RELL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.07%

AAPL: +0.33%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: -1.43%

GOOG: -0.19%

Technology heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) ADTRAN (ADTN), which was down more than 3% after saying it expects to report a Q3 non-GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was slightly higher after it reported a net revenue of TWD102.17 billion ($3.32 billion) in September, an increase of 7.6% from sales of TWD94.92 billion a year ago.

(=) Richardson Electronics (RELL) was unchanged as it posted a net income of $157,000, or $0.01 per share, for fiscal Q1 ended Aug. 31, lower than the year-ago quarter's net income of $431,000, or $0.03 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADTN TSM RELL MSFT AAPL

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular