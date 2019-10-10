Technology Sector Update for 10/10/2019: ADTN, TSM, RELL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.07%

AAPL: +0.33%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: -1.43%

GOOG: -0.19%

Technology heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) ADTRAN (ADTN), which was down more than 3% after saying it expects to report a Q3 non-GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was slightly higher after it reported a net revenue of TWD102.17 billion ($3.32 billion) in September, an increase of 7.6% from sales of TWD94.92 billion a year ago.

(=) Richardson Electronics (RELL) was unchanged as it posted a net income of $157,000, or $0.01 per share, for fiscal Q1 ended Aug. 31, lower than the year-ago quarter's net income of $431,000, or $0.03 per share.

