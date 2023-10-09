News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/09/2023: PSN, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, BRQS, XLK, XSD

October 09, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.7% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.1% higher recently.

Parsons (PSN) was climbing more than 1% after saying it was awarded a task order of up to $53 million by the US Department of Defense's Defense Threat Reduction Agency for the International Counterproliferation Program and Proliferation Security Initiative.

Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google are facing potential fines of 20.5 billion South Korean won ($15.2 million) and 47.5 billion won, respectively, over allegedly unfair practices, including forcing specific payment methods on app market operators, South Korea's telecommunications regulator said. Apple and Alphabet were slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

Borqs Technologies (BRQS) was over 1% lower after saying its board has approved a 1-for-12 reverse split of its common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
