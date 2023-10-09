Technology Sector Update for 10/09/2023: PSN, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, BRQS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.7% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.1% higher recently.

Parsons (PSN) was climbing more than 1% after saying it was awarded a task order of up to $53 million by the US Department of Defense's Defense Threat Reduction Agency for the International Counterproliferation Program and Proliferation Security Initiative.

Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google are facing potential fines of 20.5 billion South Korean won ($15.2 million) and 47.5 billion won, respectively, over allegedly unfair practices, including forcing specific payment methods on app market operators, South Korea's telecommunications regulator said. Apple and Alphabet were slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

Borqs Technologies (BRQS) was over 1% lower after saying its board has approved a 1-for-12 reverse split of its common stock.

