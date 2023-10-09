Technology Sector Update for 10/09/2023: MTEK, DRS, CMTL, TSLA

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.2%.

In corporate news, Maris-Tech (MTEK) shares surged 42% after the company launched Jupiter Drones, an artificial-intelligence powered video analytics product, on Friday.

Leonardo DRS (DRS) shares rose 5% after it said Monday it completed a successful demonstration of its vehicle-based power generator technology during the US Army's evaluation of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-grid power generation and power management.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) jumped 9.1% after it said Monday it was awarded a US Army contract with a potential value of up to $544 million to provide engineering services and networking communication technologies.

Tesla (TSLA) employees at the plant in Gruenheide, Germany, are concerned over workplace conditions, including overtime, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the IG Metall union. Tesla shares were little changed.

