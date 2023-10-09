Technology Sector Update for 10/09/2023: DRS, CMTL, TSLA

Tech stocks were declining Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.1%.

In company news, Leonardo DRS (DRS) shares rose 5% after it said Monday it completed a successful demonstration of its vehicle-based power generator technology during the US Army's evaluation of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-grid power generation and power management.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) jumped 8.3% after it said Monday it was awarded a US Army contract with a potential value of up to $544 million to provide engineering services and networking communication technologies.

Tesla (TSLA) workers at its plant in Gruenheide, Germany, are concerned over workplace conditions, including overtime, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the IG Metall union. Tesla shares were down 1.6%.

